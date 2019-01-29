Leak in the men's shower drain the latest problem at $214M police headquarters
Dirty water pours into area where people in custody are detained and processed at Winnipeg Police HQ
Water poured down from a shower drain into a busy office where people in custody are detained and processed at Winnipeg Police Headquarters on Saturday.
A video of the leak shared with CBC shows water raining down on scaffolding and lockers in the central processing area — just a short distance from desks and employee uniforms.
It's the latest trouble in a problem-plagued building that cost taxpayers nearly $214 million to purchase from Canada Post and renovate.
In an internal email sent Jan. 16, Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth said faulty drainage in the men's fourth floor showers was first detected in June 2018.
Smyth said the drains — located directly above the central processing area — were not installed correctly.
The City of Winnipeg's Planning, Property and Development Department manages the building and was notified of the problem, Smyth writes. He said the repair work, which includes replacing all the drains, breaking through concrete floors, re-sealing showers and re-pouring concrete, would take between four and six weeks.
Employees who work directly under the showers were moved to another area, a Winnipeg police spokesperson said.
"I too am frustrated by the pace some of the repairs are taking," Smyth writes to staff in his Jan. 16 note.
CBC asked the city how long it expects the work to take and how much it would cost. No one has yet answered our questions.
Winnipeg attempted to sue contractor Caspian and engineering firm Adjeleian Allen Rubeli Ltd. or AAR, the company that designed the building in 2018 for dozens of problems at the new headquarters.
A top city bureaucrat estimated in 2018 it would cost more than $10 million to fix all the issues which included drainage issues and a lack of fire protection among other problems.
with files from Bartley Kives, Caroline Barghout and Joanne Levasseur
