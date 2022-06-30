Police arrest woman accused in 2 homicides

Winnipeg police have arrested a woman accused in two homicides that happened earlier this year.

Leah Carol Clifton was arrested Friday at a home on Spence Street between Ellice and Sargent avenues, just north of the University of Winnipeg, police said in a news release Thursday.

Clifton is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Heather Beardy on Feb. 2 and Doris Trout on May 19.

Beardy, a 26-year-old woman, was found dead in an apartment on Furby Street.

Trout, a 25-year-old mother of three, was found dead in the common area of an apartment complex on Kennedy Street near Sargent Avenue in late May.

A second suspect is accused in Trout's killing.

Meagan Leigh Beaulieu, 27, was arrested on June 7 and charged with second-degree murder.

Earlier this month, Const. Claude Chancy of the police's public information office said at a news conference that Trout's and Beardy's deaths "are not connected in any way, shape or form."

Police said Clifton, Beaulieu, Beardy and Trout were acquaintances and believed to be involved "in the drug subculture."