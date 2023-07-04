Minnesota firefighting crew sent to help battle Manitoba wildfires

A team of firefighters from Minnesota is en route to northern Manitoba to help battle wildfires near Leaf Rapids.

The crew of 17 people left the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids on Monday and arrived in Winnipeg that evening, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources told the CBC. They're expected to travel up to Leaf Rapids Tuesday.

The town of Leaf Rapids declared a state of emergency on June 26 after an approximately 10,500-hectare wildfire advanced to just eight kilometres east of the community.

Almost 400 residents went to the city of Thompson, Man., about 150 km southeast of Leaf Rapids, and registered as evacuees, the province previously said.

Leanne Langeberg, a public information officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said they started putting a crew together on Friday.

Several of the team members have special qualifications and expertise with power saws, Langeberg said.

"They will bring that equipment up with them, along with engines, and then just the necessary tools to be able to work to establish a fire control lines," she said.

Those team members work at clearing out vegetation down to bare soil. They will support ground fire suppression efforts and will likely establish fire fuel breaks in the remote backcountry, the Minnesota department said.

"They're capable to build and construct those containment lines that essentially will hold the fire from advancing further beyond that line, which is very useful in helping to protect communities at risk," Langeberg said.

While it's unclear how long the team could be in Manitoba, they are prepared to be assigned to a fire for up to 14 days, not including travel time, which could mean the teams are away for 18 to 20 days, the Minnesota natural resources department said.

A firefighter loads equipment into an engine ahead of travel to Manitoba. (Leanne Langeberg/Minnesota Interagency Fire Center)

"Certainly conditions can change if … you know, rain moves into the area and Mother Nature just steps in and takes over," Langeberg said.

"Those assignments can be cut a little bit shorter, but the expectation is is that they're packed, ready to go to be available to support a full 14 days."

International agreement

The team is here through an international mutual aid agreement, the Great Lakes Forest Fire Compact, which enables five states and provinces — Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Manitoba and Ontario — to share firefighting resources upon request throughout the region.

NEW: Minnesota is sending a crew of firefighters to Manitoba, Canada.<br><br>We’ll continue to do everything we can to share resources and contain the Canadian wildfires.<br><br>Thank you to the firefighters who answered the call to help our neighbors in the north. —@GovTimWalz

The partnership allows co-operation and collaboration as well as shared training.

During Minnesota's extensive 2021 wildfire season, the state's natural resources department requested additional support and received access to engines, aircraft and firefighters.

"Canada is experiencing a historic fire season this year, and I'm proud that our DNR wildland firefighters are ready to protect life and property in Minnesota and beyond, whenever the call comes in," department of natural resources commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a news release.

"The Minnesota DNR's partnership with Canada and with our neighbouring states ensures we can quickly and efficiently share resources to respond to wildfires throughout the region."

Community wants answers

Meanwhile, community members have said they have been left in the dark about what is happening in their hometown.

Nearly 400 evacuees are in Thompson, waiting to hear when they may be able to go home.

Lianne Anderson, a member of the Leaf Rapids evacuation committee, thought supports would already be set up in Thompson when evacuees got there, especially for those with language barriers and mobility issues.

"But no, we're shuffled in like a herd of cattle, and shuffled back out onto the pasture to fend for ourselves. This is unacceptable," she told CBC News on Monday.

The group is holding a rally outside a Thompson hotel Tuesday afternoon.