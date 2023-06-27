Wildfire near Leaf Rapids, Man., prompts town to organize evacuation

A wildfire burning near the northern Manitoba town of Leaf Rapids has prompted municipal officials to start organizing a community evacuation.

The town of Leaf Rapids, which is located more than 750 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, declared a state of local emergency in a Facebook post on Monday evening. They said the fire is about eight kilometres from the community and near a hydro line.

Evacuees are headed to the city of Thompson, which is about 156 kilometres southeast of Leaf Rapids.

"Wind direction is expected to change and blow eastward, which will have an impact on air quality," the post states in part.

The post urged residents to ensure they are registered with the town office as evacuation efforts are being arranged.

According to the Manitoba government's wildfire map, the wildfire was first reported on June 12 and has grown to more than 10,500 hectares in size as of Sunday.

Leaf Rapids has a population of 351, according to the 2021 census.