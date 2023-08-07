'We just ran': Leaf Rapids family escapes home invasion as house was set on fire

A Leaf Rapids woman says she and her three children were forced to run for their lives after intruders broke into their home and set it on fire last week in the small city in northwestern Manitoba.

Adrienne Cook says she was at home Wednesday, Aug. 2, when she heard someone banging her the door at around 5 a.m.

Cook says she decided not to answer it, but shortly after, one of her sons came into her room and told her there was someone in the house.

"And the next thing you know … my windows are being smashed," she said.

Cook and her children — aged 11, 17 and 18 — decided to run downstairs to safety and try to call 911, but her phone wasn't working.

'We have to go now'

She says they were going to barricade themselves in the basement, but soon realized they'd need to get out of the house after hearing one of the intruders threaten to burn it down. Cook believed there were three or four intruders.

"I kept thinking, no we have to get out of here. Like these people are ruthless," she said.

Cook said she could hear the intruders go into her kitchen and close the door, which gave her and her children a chance to run.

"I said let's just go now. We have to go now. This is our time to run," she said.

"And that's when we just ran up the stairs. And then we ran out the side door and we just ran. We just ran. We didn't look back. Nothing."

The family made it to a neighbours who took them inside and phoned police.

Afraid the intruders might have followed them, Cook says she took shelter in one of her neighbours' bedrooms. Through a window, she says she could see her house was already up in flames.

Cook says the whole incident probably only lasted a matter of minutes, but felt like forever.

She and her three children were uninjured, but lost one of their dogs, a chihuahua who died in the fire.

"I'm very thankful that, you know, me and my kids walked away with just our lives," she said.

RCMP arrested a 31-year-old man from Leaf Rapids who was located last Wednesday nearby the fire.

He's been charged with arson, breaking and entering and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, an RCMP spokesperson said via email. The investigation is ongoing.

Left homeless and feeling unsafe, Cook says her family plans to move away from Leaf Rapids — a community about 750 kilometres north of Winnipeg where she's lived in all her life.

"I have to leave, but I don't want to leave, but I have to for the safety of my family and myself."