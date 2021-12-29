'We've just been abandoned': frustration grows as NRHA keeps Leaf Rapids hospital closed

Leaf Rapids resident Dennis Anderson says he was "taken aback" when he heard news that the Northern Regional Health Authority is indefinitely extending the closure of the town's health centre.

The notice was posted on the authority's Facebook page on Saturday, citing the decision as a "the result of ongoing, persistent staffing issues," and noting the hospital will be closed "until further notice." This comes after the authority decided to close two hospitals — Leaf Rapids Health Centre and Gillam Hospital — at the end of last year.

On Dec. 29, NRHA said the Leaf Rapids Health Centre will reopen on Jan. 10 — but as of Saturday, that's no longer the case. This is the third time the hospital has been closed during the pandemic because of staffing problems.

"I was thinking to myself, holy cow, this is really, this is getting to a critical stage now," said Anderson.

Leaf Rapids is around 750 km north of Winnipeg. In the posted notice, the northern health authority says all clinical care and support services will be provided through Lynn Lake or Thompson, each about a two and four-hour drive from town.

CBC contacted NRHA for comment and have not yet received a response.

'We can't take chances'

Anderson's mom, Minnie, is an 82-year-old breast cancer survivor who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). She often needs an oxygen machine or blood pressure check at the local clinic, and will be flying to Thompson until the health centre opens again.

Prior to this week, she was in Winnipeg for appointments. Anderson said the flights have been costly for the family and posed barriers, but they want to keep her safe.

"We can't take chances with her," he said.

No COVID tests available

Anderson says with the health clinic being closed, there's been no COVID-19 testing capacity in the community or opportunities for people to get their third dose of the vaccine.

"We don't even have anybody at the clinic to answer a question. You can't go for a test. There are no rapid tests available in town. We're pretty much left to our own devices," he said. "I'm pretty certain there are cases in town and who's tracking that?"

"I just feel that we've just been abandoned by government and regional health," Anderson said.

A notice posted by the Northern Health Region says the Leaf Rapids Health Centre will not be reopening on Jan. 10, 2022. (Submitted by Dennis Anderson)

He wants the federal government to send in military help and bring in two nurses for the community.

On Dec. 29, NDP Churchill-Keewatinook Aski MP Niki Ashton also wrote to Jean-Yves Duclos, the federal minister of health, asking him to engage the Canadian Armed Forces.

Anderson said he feels the health authority is playing "Russian roulette with peoples' lives"

"Somebody is going to pass because of our clinic not being open," he said. "An hour ride could be a death sentence."