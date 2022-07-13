Emergency department in Leaf Rapids, Man., to close temporarily — again

The emergency department in the small northern Manitoba town of Leaf Rapids is closing temporarily for the second time this year over ongoing, persistent staffing issues.

The Leaf Rapid Health Centre's emergency department will be closed from 1 p.m. on Wednesday to 1 p.m. on July 19, the Northern Health Region said in a notice to the public posted to social media on Tuesday evening.

Primary care and public health services will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 13-15 and July 18-19, and there will be no health services the weekend of July 16-17 in the town about 750 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Residents can call 911 for emergencies, or visit the emergency department in Lynn Lake.

This is the fourth time the hospital has been closed during the pandemic because of staffing problems.

The last time, on Dec. 29, 2021, the Northern Health Region said the emergency department would reopen on Jan. 10, but didn't until 12 days later.

Even then, the situation was precarious.

"The staffing situation remains fragile and any additional sick calls or COVID-19 staff screening exclusions may jeopardize the centre remaining open," a notice from January said.