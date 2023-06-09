Butterfly garden at The Leaf temporarily closed after federal agency rescinded permit

The exotic butterfly biome at The Leaf has reopened featuring only domestic insects, after being closed for a week following a federal inspection that led to a permit being rescinded.

After a May 30 inspection, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency found the butterfly garden at The Leaf — the botanical attraction at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park that opened late last year — was no longer meeting required plant and pest containment regulations, an agency spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The agency rescinded an import permit that allowed The Leaf to host a public display of exotic butterflies.

Following that, "we closed the butterfly biome last Thursday and, with their [CIFA] approval, relocated remaining tropical butterflies to a holding facility at the [Assiniboine Park] Zoo," Assiniboine Park Conservancy spokesperson Laura Cabak said in an email.

It reopened Friday, but only with domestic species.

An exotic insect getting out of The Leaf's butterfly garden — an enclosed space on the third floor of the facility — could be problematic, since it would enter a much more botanically diverse environment.

The Leaf is home to a wide range of plant species — some of which could be butterfly food.

The Leaf plans to reintroduce tropical species with CFIA approval at a future date, once the necessary repairs are finished. (Jenn Allen/CBC)

The exotic butterflies that are not native to Canada could also potentially carry pathogens, diseases, viruses, bacteria or fungi that could harm the local ecosystem, said Jeffrey Marcus, a biology professor at the University of Manitoba whose research focuses on butterflies and related insects.

"It's important to make sure that foreign pests stay in the facilities that they're supposed to be encapsulated within and don't get out into the natural environment," he said.

However, Cabak said The Leaf is "confident no butterflies escaped from the building."

A survey of the area outside of the building was done and no escaped butterflies were detected, the food inspection agency said.

Early last week, airflow testing was conducted in the butterfly biome to determine how butterflies might be escaping into other parts of the building.

That testing "confirmed there are gaps that need to be addressed," Cabak said.

That was reported to the food inspection agency and The Leaf has been co-operating with them during the inspection process.

The CFIA said it is "working collaboratively with The Leaf to provide guidance on next steps."

The Leaf plans to re-introduce tropical species with the federal agency's approval at a future date, once necessary repairs are finished, said Cabak.

No enforcement action will be taken at this point, said the food inspection agency.

Specific guidelines

Marcus says the food inspection agency has created a set of guidelines specifically for butterfly houses across the country.

The agency defines which imported species are allowed in displays people visit, and also has architectural requirements to ensure that butterflies can be contained within an enclosure and kept out of the broader environment, he said.

In most cases, facilities that have both conservatory spaces and spaces with insects house those spaces in separate buildings, said Marcus.

"Part of the experimental nature of the uniqueness of The Leaf structure is they put them both in the same building," Marcus said.

"So, when the insects escaped out of their aviary enclosure they made their way into what was supposed to be the insect-free part of the exhibit."

All of the exotic butterflies remaining in the facility have been secured and contained, according to a spokesperson for the Assiniboine Park Conservancy. A survey of the area outside of the building detected no butterflies. (Jenn Allen/CBC)

That could potentially be a violation of the permit that was was issued to The Leaf, Marcus said.

That means now any plant material that ever comes out of The Leaf would now have to be decontaminated, in case there are butterfly eggs or caterpillars.

The issue with the butterfly garden is not the first problem for the facility, which has been open for less than a year.

Extreme heat last Sunday forced the entire horticultural attraction to shut down to visitors for a few hours, after a sensor inside the tropical biome recorded a reading of 43 C around 11:45 a.m.

And shortly after it opened in December, a burst pipe and water leak forced it to close for several days.