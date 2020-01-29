Blood lead levels of concern for children in 3 Winnipeg neighbourhoods, report says

Children in three Winnipeg neighbourhoods have predicted blood lead levels above the level of concern, says a new report commissioned by the province of Manitoba.

The independent review was commissioned to see if there are any potential risks to health, the province said in a news release Wednesday.

The report, which was done by Intrinsik, found that although the primary sources for lead contamination have been eliminated, the average blood-lead levels for children in three Winnipeg neighbourhoods are higher than they should be.

Children between birth and seven years in Winnipeg's Point Douglas and Weston neighbourhoods had predicted average blood lead levels above two microgram per decilitre, which is the level of concern.

In Daniel McIntyre, the predicted blood lead levels between six months and four years were also above that level.

Despite these findings, the overall risk of lead exposure for Manitobans is low, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said during a media briefing Wednesday.

"We know that the risk of exposure to lead from soil is low, and that's what the consultants say," he said. "We're still responding, we're still taking a lot of caution to look at these recommendations."

The report said children who are seven and younger are the most sensitive to the effects of lead because their nervous systems are still developing. The effects are irreversible and can impact learning, behaviour and intelligence.

Study of neighbourhoods recommended

To provide a measure of actual lead exposures, the report is recommending a biomonitoring study for certain neighbourhoods, particularly the Point Douglas and Inkster areas, with a focus on children younger than seven.

Such a study would involve collecting biological samples to assess how much of the chemical a person has in their body. Environmental samples such as soil, residential tap water and household paint can also be collected from participating households to better understand how much children are being exposed to lead, the report says.

Roussin said the province is still reviewing this recommendation.

"It can be invasive to try to find out all of this information if it's going to be useful," he said.

He said the province plans to make blood lead levels reportable under the Public Health Act, and will step up efforts to warn people about the risks of lead.

Long-term lead exposure in adults can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney problems and reproductive effects.

The province is asking the public to take precautions to prevent contact with lead-impacted soil.

That can include avoiding ingesting soil, including preventing children from eating soil and washing hands after working with it.

If homes have a lead service line or fixtures containing lead in the plumbing system, take steps to reduce exposure.