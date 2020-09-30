Two Winnipeg lawyers test positive for COVID-19

Two defence lawyers in Winnipeg have tested positive for COVID-19, the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba confirmed Tuesday night.

Gerri Wiebe said she did not know how the lawyers acquired the virus but said they informed her in case anyone from the defence bar was concerned.

She said she doesn't have any information that suggests they contracted it at the Winnipeg Law Courts.

She said the lawyers have been proactive and have reached out to any potential close contacts to let them know so they can self-monitor or get tested.

Masks have been mandatory at the Winnipeg Law Courts since the beginning of September, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.