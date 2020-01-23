Man seeks damages for alleged sexual, physical abuse in 1980s at Anglican school in Selkirk, Man.

A Manitoba man who says he was sexually and physically assaulted by a teacher at an Anglican boarding school nearly four decades ago is now seeking damages from the teacher and the organizations he says supervised the school.

In a statement of claim filed in Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench on Jan. 14, the man says he has suffered from suicidal thoughts, depression and alcoholism, following abuse he alleges was perpetrated decades ago by Kenneth Mackinnon Mealey, then a teacher at St. John's Cathedral Boys' School in Selkirk, Man.

The school closed in 1990 because of declining enrolment.

The statement of claim says the man, who now works as a labourer in northern Manitoba, was a student at the boarding school for grades 9 and 10.

He says he was sexually assaulted by Mealey while he was staying in a student dormitory in or around 1981 and 1982. The man alleges in the court document that Mealey came into the dormitory at night, performed oral sex on him and fondled him while he was sleeping.

The statement of claim also alleges Mealey physically assaulted the plaintiff by hitting him on the buttocks with a stick.

Mealey is pictured in a yearbook for the St. John’s Cathedral Boys’ School for the 1982-83 school year. (CBC)

About two decades ago, Mealey was criminally convicted of sexually assaulting students at the Selkirk school, the court document notes.

The former assistant headmaster and dormitory supervisor was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison in 2001 for sexually assaulting five boys in Manitoba and one in Ontario.

Israel Ludwig, the lawyer representing the man who has launched the new civil case, says his client was not one of these students.

CBC is not naming the man because the allegations in the lawsuit involve sexual assault.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. Mealey could not be reached for comment.

Anger, self-blame following abuse

The statement of claim also lists St. John's Cathedral Boys' School (Manitoba) Inc. and the Diocese of Rupert's Land — the Anglican diocese which includes much of southern Manitoba — as defendants.

Bishop Geoffrey Woodcroft told CBC News the boarding school was not created or run by the Diocese of Rupert's Land. The school was incorporated by an independent group, he says, and was not accountable to the diocese or its bishop.

The plaintiff says in his statement of claim that because of the abuse he suffered, he has difficulty with relationships, including a general lack of trust and distrust of men in close quarters.

The man says he also has issues with anger, hyper-vigilance and self-blame, and suffers from anxiety attacks, high blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and insomnia.

The statement of claim says the plaintiff is seeking general and punitive damages. He is also seeking damages to cover legal, medical and pharmaceutical costs, and to cover the loss of wages and future income, the court document says.

A statement of defence has not yet been filed.