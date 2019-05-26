Lawsuit alleges sisters were sexually abused by Winnipeg church volunteer in 1970s

Two sisters are suing a man who they say sexually assaulted them when they were teenagers in the 1970s while he was a volunteer at their Winnipeg church's youth ministry.

The lawsuit says the sisters were part of the congregation at the Nassau Street Church, formerly known as the Gospel Mennonite Church, when they say Daniel Wiebe assaulted them between 1974 and 1979, an allegation Wiebe denies.

The lawsuit says the sisters are seeking general damages, punitive damages, and aggravated damages, among other relief to be determined at trial.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Position of trust

The statement of claim says Wiebe initiated sexual contact with the eldest sister when she was 14, after giving her a ride home from a party.

Two years later, the suit alleges Wiebe initiated sexual contact with the younger sister, also when she was 14, while at a Christmas party.

The age of consent to sexual activity in Canada is 16. However, under Canada's Criminal Code, a 16 or 17 year old cannot consent to sexual activity if their sexual partner is in a position of trust or authority, such as a teacher or coach.

At the time of the alleged incidents, Wiebe was married to the daughter of the church's reverend, according to court documents.

The suit says Wiebe was in a position of trust and acted as the plaintiffs' mentor, teacher, and religious guide when he engaged in sexual acts with them.

"He used his position of trust and authority to facilitate his hold and influence over and access to the plaintiffs," the suit says.

Lack of support

The sisters are also suing the church for failing to protect them, and for failing to provide adequate emotional support and guidance.

In addition, they are suing Ed Stoesz, a pastor who led the youth ministry, and their counsellor, John Regehr and his employer at the time for the "misguided and damaging counselling" they received. The suit says the sisters were referred to Regehr by their church.

Regehr declined to comment on the allegations, but said he remembers the sisters fondly and wishes them well.

CBC attempted to reach Stoesz for comment but was unsuccessful.

Overall, the sisters allege that they were made to feel, by various parties, that what happened was their fault and that they should forgive Wiebe for what happened.

Allegations 'unfounded and without merit,' defendant says

In an email sent by his lawyer, Wiebe said the allegations in the suit are "unfounded and without merit."

In his statement of defence, he admits that there was sexual contact with the eldest sister, but that it was limited to kissing, and that she was of the age of consent at the time. In regards to the youngest sister, Wiebe said there was no "relationship" or contact with her.

He says he didn't have any contact with the two sisters from 1977 to 1979, and that he moved to British Columbia in 1980.

In addition, his statement of defence says a police investigation into the allegations in the early 1990s did not result in any criminal charges.

Serious harm

Ingrid Hess, the lawyer for the complainants, who now live in Alberta, said the sisters have suffered serious psychological harm because of the alleged sexual abuse and how their church handled it.

Hess says the sisters left the church as a result of the alleged incidents, which caused a serious rift between them and their parents.

"They have both suffered, in varying degrees, a lot of psychological and emotional harm from what happened to them by the perpetrator, but also by the system in play within this institution to keep the information quiet, to discourage them from getting help," she said.

"It all served to make them feel like they were to blame for what happened, and that it was up to them to forgive this person for what had happened to them."

Nassau Church said they take the allegations very seriously but were not prepared to comment further.