Man settles lawsuit after alleging sexual, physical abuse in 1980s at Anglican school in Selkirk, Man.

WARNING: This story contains details of abuse.

A Manitoba man who alleged he was sexually and physically assaulted by a teacher at an Anglican boarding school four decades ago has settled his case against the teacher and the local diocese, his lawyer says.

Israel Ludwig would not reveal how much money was agreed on, but said he was satisfied with the outcome for his client.

"I'm pleased that the defendants recognize that my client should be compensated for what happened to him at the school," Ludwig said over the phone on Thursday.

"My client was happy to receive the money and instructed me to discontinue the claim."

Ludwig said the money was paid on the condition that all the defendants be released from the claim. A notice of discontinuance in the case was filed in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench on Dec. 6, 2022, court documents show.

The man — whom CBC is not naming because the allegations involve sexual assault — initially filed a statement of claim in January 2020 in what was then the Court of Queen's Bench.

He said he suffered from suicidal thoughts, depression and alcoholism, following abuse he alleged was perpetrated by Kenneth Mackinnon Mealey, then a teacher at St. John's Cathedral Boys' School in Selkirk, Man.

The school closed in 1990 because of declining enrolment.

Mealey is pictured in a yearbook for the St. John’s Cathedral Boys’ School for the 1982-83 school year. (CBC)

The statement of claim said the man, who at the time of the filing worked as a labourer in northern Manitoba, was a student at the boarding school for grades 9 and 10.

He said he was sexually assaulted by Mealey in the early 1980s, while he was staying in a student dormitory. Mealey came into the dormitory at night, performed oral sex on him and fondled him while he was sleeping, the man alleged in the 2020 court document.

The statement of claim also alleged Mealey physically assaulted the plaintiff by hitting him on the buttocks with a stick.

In a later statement of defence, Mealey denied the allegations.

He did not respond to requests for comment following the settlement.

The statement of claim also listed the Diocese of Rupert's Land — the Anglican diocese which includes much of southern Manitoba — as a defendant. Both the diocese and its lawyer, Bernice Bowley, declined to comment.

In its own statement of defence, the diocese denied having any formal authority over or involvement in running the school during the years in question.

Geoffrey Woodcroft, bishop of the Diocese of Rupert's Land, previously told CBC the diocese did not create or run the boarding school. An independent group incorporated the school, he said, and the institution was not accountable to the diocese or its bishop.

Teacher previously convicted

More than two decades ago, Mealey was criminally convicted of sexually assaulting other students at the Selkirk school, the statement of claim noted.

The former assistant headmaster and dormitory supervisor was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison in 2001 for sexually assaulting five boys in Manitoba and one in Ontario.

Ludwig said his client was not one of the students involved in the criminal case.

The man also said in the 2020 court document that the abuse he suffered led to his difficulty with relationships, including a general lack of trust and distrust of men in close quarters.

He said he also suffered from issues with anger, hyper-vigilance and self-blame, and from anxiety attacks, high blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and insomnia.

The statement of claim said the man was seeking general and punitive damages, and damages to cover legal, medical and pharmaceutical costs, and to cover the loss of wages and future income.

While the suit is now settled, none of the allegations in the statement of claim were proven in court.