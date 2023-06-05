Lawsuit alleges Winnipeg immigration consultant hurt man's chances of permanent residency

A man from India living in Winnipeg on a temporary resident visa is suing a local immigration services business, alleging they gave him bad advice that may have jeopardized his chance of becoming a permanent resident.

Karm Singh Gill filed the lawsuit against Suraj Jasra and his business, Canadian Pathway Immigration Services, last month through lawyer Joshua Slayen at Vancouver-based Coal Harbour Law.

According to his statement of claim, Gill had started working at Route Link Logistics in Winnipeg in February 2022.

The company had offered to sponsor him through the Manitoba Provincial Nominee program, so Gill hired Jasra and his company to help him submit his applications to Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada, the statement of claim says.

However, Gill alleges the defendants did not pay a required fee when submitting his work permit application, which resulted in it being rejected in September 2022.

The statement of claim says Jasra and Canadian Pathway Immigration Services submitted a new work permit application with Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada to "restore" Gill's authorization to work in Canada.

Gill alleges in his statement of claim that Jasra advised him that he could continue to work while awaiting the outcome of his work permit application, which isn't compliant with federal law and can result in a one-year ban from Canada.

A few months later in March, Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada requested documentation confirming Gill's "current legal/working status," the statement of claim says.

Gill alleges he went to Jasra for advice, at which point Jasra told him he had only advised him that he can work "because he thought that the plaintiff was working 'for cash'," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says that Gill would not have worked without a valid permit if it wasn't for Jasra's advice.

It says that as a result, Gill is now unable to earn any income and is at risk of an exclusion order barring him from Canada for at least a year.

None of these allegations have been proven in court.

Reached via telephone Monday, Jasra said he is preparing his legal defence and could not comment further on the lawsuit's allegations.

Gill's lawyer Joshua Slayen also declined to comment further on the lawsuit or answer questions regarding his client.