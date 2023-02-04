Former Winnipeg MP Lawrence Toet launches bid for Portage-Lisgar Conservative nomination

A former Winnipeg Conservative MP is throwing his hat in the ring to fill Candice Bergen's empty seat in the House of Commons.

Lawrence Toet kicked off his campaign to seek the federal Conservative nomination for Portage-Lisgar in Winkler on Saturday, according to a media release.

He is now one of four candidates vying to replace Bergen, which includes Liz Reimer, Branden Leslie and former Manitoba Minister of Finance Cameron Friesen.

Bergen officially announced her resignation from the position on Feb. 1, following 14 years of service.

Toet held the Elmwood-Transcona riding in Winnipeg from 2011 to 2015. The former MP won the Conservative nomination in 2015 and 2019, but lost both elections to NDP MP Daniel Blaikie.

Durning his time in Ottawa, Toet worked for several years on the transportation committee with current Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, according to his website.

Toet "believes strongly in Poilievre's message of freedom," the website says. He is a husband and grandfather with ties to Carman, Man.

The next Canadian federal election will take place on or before Oct. 2025.

