Law society sues disbarred lawyer for more than $2M over alleged misappropriation

The Law Society of Manitoba is suing disbarred lawyer Paul Hesse to recover payments the society made to his clients who lost money after making investments through Hesse.

In a Nov. 17 lawsuit filed in Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench, the law society seeks to recover payments totalling more than $2 million from Hesse on behalf of 15 clients who did business with him.

"The purpose of the lawsuit is to attempt to recover from Mr. Hesse, to recover for the reimbursement fund, the money that has been paid out to individual claimants," William Gange, the law society's lawyer, told CBC News.

The clients got payments from the law society's reimbursement fund, which compensates people who have financial losses from misappropriation or wrongful conversion of their money or property by a lawyer.

The lawsuit lists payments made to Hesse's clients from the reimbursement fund in amounts ranging from $10,000 to $300,000, for a total of more than $2.3 million.

'High-handed, scandalous'

"The conduct of the defendant was reprehensible, high-handed, scandalous and egregious. As such, the plaintiff is entitled to an award of punitive damages," the Law Society's claim says.

Gange said in his experience, payments on the scale of the ones made to Hesse's clients are relatively rare.

CBC News has not been able to contact Hesse about the lawsuit. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Hesse practised in the field of immigration law in Manitoba and was disbarred in October 2020 for professional misconduct.

A discipline panel found Hesse guilty of professional misconduct that resulted in 27 different clients losing about $6.5 million, the disbarment decision says.

The discipline panel found that Hesse advised immigration clients to invest in businesses owned by someone without disclosing a close personal relationship with that individual.

The decision said Hesse put clients into investments that "did not qualify for immigration purposes, and were, in fact, sham investments," the September 2020 panel decision said.

It said the evidence showed "a deliberate, multi-year scheme, to steal from and defraud 27 different clients for the member's own benefit and for the benefit of his close personal associate."

The decision said that most of the 27 clients also had their hopes of immigrating to Canada thwarted.

Under Manitoba's Legal Profession Act, practising lawyers pay annual fees into the reimbursement fund. In the most recent fiscal year, the amount paid into the fund by each practising lawyer was $575.

The Law Society can exercise discretion on whether to approve a payment to a claimant under the fund, the act says.

Gange says the claims represented in the Law Society's lawsuit are the claims paid out to date from the reimbursement fund related to Hesse.

In August 2020, one of Hesse's former clients initiated a class action lawsuit against him, alleging he defrauded people hoping to immigrate to Canada. It's one of several lawsuits clients filed against him.

Hesse was a partner at the Winnipeg firm Pitblado Law during the misconduct that led to his disbarment. His employment there was terminated in 2019.