Lawyers charged by regulatory body after Manitoba judge followed during churches' COVID-19 court challenge

Two lawyers face charges under the Law Society of Manitoba after the regulatory body investigated complaints they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.

John Carpay, president of the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, and Randal Jay Cameron face charges from the independent regulator.

The Law Society has charged them with undermining the public respect for the administration of justice, failure to treat court with candour, fairness, courtesy and respect, and breach of integrity. A hearing date has not been set.

Both men represented several churches that tried in 2021 to overturn Manitoba public health orders that temporarily prevented in-person religious services during the height of the pandemic.

The lawyers also face criminal charges for attempting to obstruct justice and intimidation of a justice system participant.

Manitoba's justice minister at the time described the surveillance as gravely concerning and called on the provincial law society to investigate the conduct of the lawyers.