Missing woman Laura Booth, 34, last seen in North Kildonan

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who went missing on Tuesday evening.

Laura Booth, 34, was last seen at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 in North Kildonan. Police say she was wearing a brown winter coat with blue jeans and tan boots.

Booth is described as standing five-foot-five, with a thin build, green eyes and long brown hair with blonde streaks.

Police say they are concerned for Booth's well-being and are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

