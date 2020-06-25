Person critically hurt in 1 of 2 simultaneous apartment building fires in Winnipeg

One person was critically injured Wednesday night as Winnipeg firefighters battled two simultaneous fires in apartment buildings.

The first call came in at around 7 p.m. at 360 Cumberland Avenue, across from Central Park.

Chief Steve Kumka of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said the fire was called in by phone because the alarm system was not activated.

"It was a tough one to find until a smoke detector went off," he said.

Chief Steve Kumka of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service speaks with evacuees who waited to return to the Cumberland Avenue apartment building. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Pumps, aerial ladders and rescue vehicles from the fire department, along with police and ambulances attended the scene on Wednesday evening.

Kumka said fire crews were sent to all levels of the building to track down the blaze. He said they found a clothes dryer on fire on the building's ninth floor.

"It had moderate smoke on the ninth floor and the door was quite hot," he said.

The two-alarm laundry room fire prompted numerous people to leave on their own. Some lined up along a nearby fence as they waited to go back inside.

Kumka estimated about 300 to 400 people live there.

Panic strikes

A couple of people who panicked from the smoke and water used in extinguishing the fire were medically assessed, the chief said.

One of those people was Gail Schmidt, who struggles with cancer and lung disease.

Schmidt said she was outside when the fire broke out. When she walked into the building and smelled smoke, she asked security about it before she went up to her home on the eighth floor, below the level where the fire occurred.

A short while later, the fire alarm rang, she said.

"My health is not very good," she said, so she asked a friend to call the crews to help her out of the building.

"Knowing that there's no escape until someone rescues you, it just created high anxiety for me," she said.

Resident Gail Schmidt, who lives on the level below the ninth-floor laundry room, said the smoky situation combined with her respiratory issues made her panic. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

No one was injured or transported to hospital.

Kumka said the damage will likely be extensive as a result of smoke and water damage.

He said the building owners and owners will have to be on "fire watch" because the alarm system could not be reset at the time.

Second fire in St. Boniface

While the downtown building was still burning, crews were called to a second apartment fire in St. Boniface.

Crews encountered heavy smoke coming from the building at the 200 block of Goulet, and they quickly declared the fire under control, the city said in a news release late Wednesday evening.

The release said preliminary observations suggest the fire was caused by unattended cooking.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition.