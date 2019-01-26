Skip to Main Content
Snowmobiler rescued from La Salle River in St. Norbert
Snowmobiler rescued from La Salle River in St. Norbert

A snowmobiler went partly through the ice on the La Salle River Saturday but was saved after calling 911.

Sledder saved after calling 911, was sent to hospital with mild hypothermia

Officials warn that even in extremely cold weather, waterways can have thin, fragile ice, after a snowmobiler had a close call on the La Salle River. (Shutterstock)

A snowmobiler went partly through the ice on the La Salle River in Winnipeg Saturday, but was saved after calling 911. 

Fire-paramedic crews were called to the St. Norbert area around noon and found a partially submerged snowmobile. Using special water rescue equipment, they brought the driver safely to shore.

Crews weren't able to rescue the vehicle, city officials said in a release.

The sledder was sent to hospital with mild hypothermia. 

Officials say even in extremely cold weather, waterways that aren't monitored can have thin, fragile ice.

