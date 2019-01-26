Snowmobiler rescued from La Salle River in St. Norbert

A snowmobiler went partly through the ice on the La Salle River in Winnipeg Saturday, but was saved after calling 911.

Fire-paramedic crews were called to the St. Norbert area around noon and found a partially submerged snowmobile. Using special water rescue equipment, they brought the driver safely to shore.

Crews weren't able to rescue the vehicle, city officials said in a release.

The sledder was sent to hospital with mild hypothermia.

Officials say even in extremely cold weather, waterways that aren't monitored can have thin, fragile ice.

