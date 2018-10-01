One year after shooting, Las Vegas man and Manitoba woman share close bond

One year after surviving the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, a Las Vegas man and a Manitoba woman reunited to mark the anniversary together.

Justin Uhart was bartending at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival off the Las Vegas strip when it was riddled with gunfire last year.

He found Jan Lambourne, from Teulon, shortly after she had been hit in the stomach, and carried her to safety.

Since then, Uhart says the pair still talk almost every day.

Lambourne flew to Las Vegas last week to spend some time with Uhart and catch up. The pair met up for a steak dinner and drinks, and went to see one of the memorials to those who died in the shooting.

The memorial has the names of victims painted on individual rocks. (Submitted by Justin Uhart )

Uhart said the usually lively city had a sombre tone as other survivors flocked there to reunite in solidarity.

"It was emotional," he said.

'Just keep moving forward'

Now, Uhart, who works for a mortgage company, said he's focused on moving forward, but it hasn't always been easy.

In the first months after the shooting, he said he was hardly in the city because it was too difficult to handle.

"But you can't live in fear and let fear control what you do, and just keep moving forward," he said.

"It's changed me, and it's changed how I view life, but I'm not going to quit life."

In an interview with CBC, Lambourne said she's still struggling, physically and emotionally.

Jan Lambourne tattoo honours the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, but it also pays tribute to her rescuer Justin Uhart. The bartender was working the music festival during the shooting, and found Lambourne, bleeding and hiding under a wheelbarrow. (Chris Corday/CBC)

Crowds and loud noises set her off, and she still has to hope with chronic pain as a result of the shooting.

"I was at the Jets game and their moose mascot hit their drum and I almost dove under the bench," she said.

"I don't even know where it comes from, I mean really I don't even understand half my mood swings because it just comes out of nowhere."

That fear of crowds means she didn't go out much this past winter, but is trying to get out more.

"You see people out enjoying themselves and not worrying. You know there's a lot of good people in this world that you can get out there and still live," she said.

"The more I do it, the easier it's getting to keep going."

Fifty-eight concert-goers were killed in the shooting, including four Canadians. Hundreds of others were injured.

With files from Wendy Jane Parker and Briar Stewart