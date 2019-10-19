Large police presence for medical call on Pembina Highway
Winnipeg police say a large police presence on Pembina Highway is a response to a medical call, but are releasing few other details.
Const. Rob Carver told CBC News just before noon Saturday that officers were called to an area between Markham Road and Southpark Drive.
CBC News saw between five and seven police vehicles at the scene, along with uniformed officers. An area off Pembina Highway was surrounded by police tape.
Few other details were available, and the police spokesperson said he can't comment on the status of the person involved at this point.