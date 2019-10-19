Skip to Main Content
Large police presence for medical call on Pembina Highway
Manitoba·Updated

Large police presence for medical call on Pembina Highway

Winnipeg police say a large police presence on Pembina Highway is a response to a medical call, but are releasing few other details.

Winnipeg police won't comment on the status of the person involved at this point

CBC News ·
Winnipeg police are on the scene of a medical call near Pembina Highway, a spokesperson said Saturday morning. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

Winnipeg police say a large police presence near Pembina Highway is in response to a medical call.

Const. Rob Carver told CBC News just before noon Saturday that officers were called to an area between Markham Road and Southpark Drive.

CBC News saw between five and seven police vehicles at the scene, along with uniformed officers. An area off Pembina Highway was surrounded by police tape.

Few other details were available, and the police spokesperson said he can't comment on the status of the person involved at this point.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|