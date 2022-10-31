Officers swarmed, assaulted by intoxicated youth as hundreds party in East St. Paul: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP say their officers faced a barrage of abuse Saturday when they arrived at a party attended by hundreds of youth in East St. Paul, a community just outside of Winnipeg.

RCMP started getting calls around 10 p.m. Saturday about a large party, attended mostly by youth, at a home on Saddleridge Lane in East St. Paul, according to a Monday news release.

When officers arrived, around 70 intoxicated youth swarmed them, the release said. The party-goers also jumped on two RCMP vehicles, kicking in a windshield on one and damaging the roof and hood of another.

Videos of some party-goers jumping on top of a police vehicle were shared on social media.

Some officers responding to the incident who were people of colour were called racial slurs, RCMP say. Others were spit on, and police say some of the crowd launched fireworks at their vehicles.

Police said many of the party attendees were heavily intoxicated and had "excessive drug use," according to the release.

RCMP from Red River North Detachment called for backup. Officers from Selkirk, Oakbank, and other RCMP units as well as Winnipeg Police Services responded to the party.

The homeowner was out of the province at the time of the party, RCMP say. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"What occurred on Saturday and what our officers faced is unacceptable. The level of violence and the racist language directed at responding police officers is beyond disturbing," Supt. John Duff said in the release.

"Be assured that we are reviewing video and audio captured by our police vehicles as well as the videos posted to social media. We will hold people accountable for their actions."

'They were everywhere': neighbour

Jason Meyers lives in the area. He got home shortly after 11 p.m. that night, he says.

He said the first warning sign came when he and his daughter saw 40 young people getting off a bus at the last stop on Henderson Highway.

"We thought, 'OK, there's a big party somewhere,'" Meyers told CBC on Monday.

When they turned the corner into their neighbourhood, Meyers says there were 20 police vehicles on the block and hundreds of party-goers.

"They were everywhere. They were in the bushes," he said, adding that his home surveillance caught footage of police chasing people through his yard.

"It actually wasn't loud music playing — it was just a mob of kids."

Jason Meyers, a resident of the East St. Paul neighbourhood where the party took place, says he doesn't believe the youth involved with Saturday's incident are 'inherently bad,' but were instead the victims of peer pressure. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Meyers says he learned that the house had been sold and the new owners were supposed to move in soon. The next morning, he says he spoke with the son of the outgoing homeowner, who apologized and said he was the one who initially called police.

"He started getting messages on social media that there was a party at his old house," said Meyers, adding that he was told the drywall and hardwood floors were damaged on the inside of the house.

"I don't think any of those kids are inherently bad," he said. "Peer pressure is a crazy thing."

RCMP said the owner of the home used for the party wasn't in Manitoba at the time and has been co-operating with police.

No police officers were injured during this incident, RCMP say, but officers intervened in a potential assault and are concerned there could be more victims of crime from the evening.

Anyone with information regarding the event, or who were a victim of a crime that night, are asked to call the Red River North RCMP Detachment at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.