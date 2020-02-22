Winnipeg L'Arche community 'sick to their stomach' over revelations of sex abuse by founder

The Winnipeg chapter of a group that helps people with intellectual disabilities is left reeling today after news broke that its founder sexually abused at least six women who came to him for spiritual direction.

Community leader Jim Lapp said L'Arche Winnipeg is reaching out to staff and clients today to make sure people feel supported as they learn of allegations that religious figure Jean Vanier engaged in "manipulative sexual relationships" with the women from 1970 to 2005. None of them were disabled.

"[We want to] let them know that we're with them on this," said Lapp, the executive director of the Winnipeg chapter.

"I think it's really important that they understand what happened as much as we can explain it to everyone and and then move on."

The news came from an internal report commissioned by L'Arche last year and carried out by an independent consulting group. Vanier died last year at age 90.

Lapp said people were aware of the inquiry underway, but didn't expect it to come up with the findings it did. Now, he said reactions from people linked to L'Arche Winnipeg are wide ranging — from surprise, to shock, to devastation.

"[People are] sick to their stomach," he said.

Healing circles, restorative justice

Lapp, who has been the Winnipeg group's director for 10 years and has been involved with L'Arche for upwards of four decades, said he was also shaken when he learned of what the report found in December.

"I was angry and shocked and I think my biggest concern is what [effect] this news might have on the people with a disability that are part of our community," he said.

Lapp said community leaders were told the findings in advance and given training in restorative justice and healing circles in January to prepare for when the news broke this month.

"Even though Jean Vanier inspired people to come to L'Arche, I'm here because of the people of L'Arche Winnipeg and my relationships and friendships with them," he said. "I think it's good to remind people of that. That's what we're about."

Lapp said those healing circles will start in Winnipeg over the next few weeks, as people have time to process the news.

"People will have a chance to say how they feel ... [and] why they're at L'Arche," he said. "And as we share that with each other, I think it will make us realize, 'Yes, we have something really valuable and we want to continue to be part of it.'"