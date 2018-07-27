Winnipegger whose godbrother died in Laos dam collapse asks Manitobans to help survivors

After a dam burst and washed away several villages in Laos, a Winnipeg man hopes people in this city will step up to help people in the south Asian country who have lost everything.

Tom Vongdara says his godbrother is among the dead, after heavy rains caused a hydroelectric dam under construction in the province of Attapeu to crack open three days ago.

Villagers evacuate after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Laos, July 24, 2018. (ABC Laos News)

The official Laos News Agency said 27 people had died, and that number is expected to rise as 131 people remain missing.

"We are asking all nice and kind-hearted Canadian people, especially friendly Manitoba people, to be part of it and try to help us go through this tragic time," Vongdara said in an interview on CBC Manitoba's Information Radio.

Vongdara has set up a GoFundMe page to collect donations for more than 6,000 people who lost their homes, which were quickly submerged in the flooding.

His godbrother lived in the village of Xe-Pian, which was one of seven communities affected.

Laos and its neighbours are in the middle of the monsoon season, which brings tropical storms and heavy rain.

An official at SK Engineering & Construction said fractures in the dam were discovered on Sunday and the company ordered the evacuation of 12 villages as soon as the danger became clear.

"But unfortunately, Laos is a developing country, it's a small country, and they do everything by papers. So they had to go to each house and let the people know by the letters, not by electronic or any warning device like in the west, like we have here," Vongdara said.

Attapeu is a largely agricultural province that borders Vietnam to the east and Cambodia to the south.

Laos, a small nation of about 6 million people, has been building dams at a rapid pace in an effort to spur economic development.

A man carries his child during through floodwaters after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos, on July 26, 2018. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)

The dam that collapsed was part of the $1.2-billion US Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy power project, which involves Laotian, Thai and South Korean firms.

Rights groups have repeatedly warned there's a human and environmental cost associated with the dams, including damage to the already fragile ecosystem of the region's rivers.