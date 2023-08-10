Sombre ceremony outside Manitoba Legislature illuminates push to eradicate nuclear weapons

More than 100 lanterns, each painted with unique patterns and messages of symbolism, floated on the fountain on the south side of the Manitoba Legislative Building on Wednesday evening.

As the sunset shortly after 9 p.m., a candle in the middle of each lantern was lit, commemorating Winnipeg's annual Lanterns for Peace ceremony.

The event, which started in Winnipeg in the mid-1990s, marked the 78th anniversary of the Allies dropping an atomic bomb over the Japanese city of Nagasaki. Three days earlier, Hiroshima was hit with a nuclear bomb.

The number of casualties stemming from the two atomic bombs is unknown, but it's estimated that between 130,000 and 230,000 civilians and soldiers lost their lives.

Less than a week after the second bomb was dropped, Japan surrendered, ending the Second World War on Aug. 15, 1945.

In this Aug. 9, 1945, file photo, a giant column of smoke rises after the second atomic bomb ever used in warfare explodes over the Japanese port town of Nagasaki. (Associated Press)

Terumi Kuwada is a third-generation Japanese-Canadian. She was previously a member of the committee which organized the ceremony.

Kuwada called the ceremony both serious and spiritual.

"It's a very sombre and serene kind of moment when all the lanterns are lit up and floating … almost like a spiritual awakening," she said. "It is really a time to remembers innocent citizens of the atomic bomb, as well as advocating for the abolition of nuclear weapons."

Terumi Kuwada holds up the paper lantern she painted for the Lanterns for Peace ceremony. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Junko Bailey grew up in Nagasaki. The detonation of the second atomic bomb is especially significant to her.

A member of the Japanese Cultural Association of Manitoba, Bailey learned about how the atomic bomb in her hometown affected her father and so many others. Bailey's father was 82 years old when he died last February.

"Luckily, his family was evacuated to a different part of Japan so he was not directly affected by the bomb, but most of our relatives were still in Nagasaki city and were exposed to the radiation in the area," Bailey said. "A lot of my uncles and aunts passed away, if not immediately, seven days after, or a year later from leukemia, the radiation disease."

Junko Bailey, a member of the Japanese Cultural Association of Manitoba, helped organize the annual Lanterns for Peace ceremony outside the Manitoba Legislative Building on Wednesday evening. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

One of the keynote speakers prior to the lighting of the lanterns, Bailey called the commemoration of the nuclear bombs over Japan very significant.

"It means a lot to me, and I think not just for me but all Japanese people," she said on Up To Speed earlier in the day. "[August] is the month of commemoration and thinking of the victims of the war. It's similar to Remembrance Day in Canada, in November."

LISTEN | Junko Bailey speaks about the annual Lanterns for Peace ceremony:

Up To Speed 6:18 Lanterns for Peace On this day in 1945, the atomic bomb devastated the Japanese city of Nagasaki. 78 years one Winnipeg woman says her family still feels the bombs impact. She shares her story with host Faith Fundal.

Bailey's two sons, six and eight years old, respectively, were at the ceremony.

She believes it's important to have tough conversations, such as about nuclear weapons, with younger generations.

"Some people say it's too much for the little children to talk about such a hard conversation. To me, I don't agree with them. I think it's important when we talk about this issue when they are very young because they have their understanding and their own take and approach to how they can process this information," Bailey said.

"I don't think it's too early. I don't think it's traumatic"

The lanterns sit on the steps of the fountain prior to the candles inside them being lit. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Bailey hopes everyone in attendance will understand that the threat of nuclear weapons is very much present, especially with Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to use them in the war in Ukraine.

"Calls peace we have now very temporary and very fragile, so we have to focus on how we can make it better and talk to our politicians, to sign the treaty to abolish nuclear weapons," she said.

Canada is among many countries who have yet to sign the United Nations' Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which was adopted in July 2017. A total of 92 countries have signed the treaty.

Winnipeg itself is one of 19 Canadian cities that has lent its support to the treaty.

Some attending the Lanterns of Peace ceremony wondered about the impact blockbuster movie Oppenheimer, a film that focuses on physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his prominent role in developing the bombs that laid waste to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, could have on a push for nuclear prohibition.

Kuwada was among them.

"It is about films and it is about making people aware and understanding the implications of all of this," she said. "It's right here as a reminder of what can happen to innocent people, and how the world can change so quickly."