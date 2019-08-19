Roads closed to traffic over West Broadway house fire

A number of crews are on the scene of a house fire in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in the area of Langside Street and Westminster Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Flames could be seen coming from the second-floor windows, and the area is very smoky.

At one point, two ambulances were seen in the vicinity, as well as police and several fire trucks.

Winnipeg Transit is being rerouted away from the fire, and traffic is being redirected as well.

A number of fire trucks were on the scene of a fire in the West Broadway area on Sunday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

CBC News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.

It's not known if there are any injuries, but a neighbour told CBC News they saw two people escape.

