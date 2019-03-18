Rooming house surrounded in police tape in West End Winnipeg

Yellow tape surrounds a rooming house in Winnipeg's West End where police say they are investigating a serious incident.

Officers were called just before 7 p.m. Sunday about an injured person outside the multi-unit building on Langside Street, off Ellice Avenue.

Police did not say if the injured person was a man or woman.

Evidence markers can be seen in the front yard, where a pair of gloves lie in the snow.

Blood can be seen on the snow in the front yard of the house. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The rooming house, which has about 10 suites, was in the news in November when the residents were without water for a month.

Meanwhile, water had been running onto the street out front of the house for about the same amount of time.

A city spokesperson at the time said the leak was determined it was on the property owner's portion.

The city tried to work with the owner to fix the situation but eventually just turned the water off to prevent damage to surrounding properties.