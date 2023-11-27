Winnipeg police identify 4 victims of West Broadway shooting

Winnipeg police have identified the four people killed in a shooting in the city's West Broadway neighbourhood that happened early Sunday morning.

Crystal Shannon Beardy, 34, Stephanie Amanda Beardy, 33, Melelek Leseri Lesikel, 29, and Dylan Maxwell Lavalee, 41, died after being shot on Langside Street, police said Monday in a news release.

Crystal and Stephanie Beardy were sisters, their mother Beverly Beardy has confirmed to CBC News.

Crystal, a mother of two boys, died at the scene, while Stephanie, a mother of two girls, died in hospital last night after being taken off life support, her family says.

A forensics unit van and police officers remain Monday morning at the site of a deadly mass shooting in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood. (Anne-Louise Michel/CBC)

A 55-year-old man who was also shot remains in hospital in critical condition, the news release says.

No arrests have been made at this point, Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth said at Monday's news conference.

Police were called about multiple injuries on the Langside Street south of Sara Avenue just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, and three other people — two men and a woman — were rushed to hospital in critical condition, public information officer Const. Jason Michalyshen told reporters Sunday.

One of those men later died of his injuries, police said.

The woman who was rushed to hospital died on Sunday evening, her family told CBC News.

Police were still at the scene Monday morning, with a large white forensics unit van parked along Langside Street.

They could be there for up to a week as they continue their investigation, Smyth said.