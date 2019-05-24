Police say drug deal gone bad led to shooting of 17-year-old

Police believe a drug deal went bad Thursday, with a 17-year-old male shot and a 15-year-old arrested after attempting to flee from police.

Officers were called to Langside Street between Sargent and Ellice avenues at 5:10 p.m. for a report that a gun had been fired.

They stopped a car nearby and found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound inside. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police noticed a male suspect and tried to speak with him. He took off on foot, but tripped and fell. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Police believe five teenagers went to the house to buy drugs and a dispute occurred. They recovered a shotgun and ammunition, as well as evidence that it had been fired.

Police are also charging the 15-year-old male suspect in relation to a home invasion May 11 in the Central Park area. In that incident, several teenagers were sprayed with bear mace.

He was detained in custody on 17 charges and arrest warrants, including five counts of assault with a weapon and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions.