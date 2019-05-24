Police chase down break-in suspect wielding knife, golf club shaft

Wielding a knife in one hand and the shaft of a golf club in the other, a man led police on a foot chase in Winnipeg's West End Thursday night.

The incident began around 8:05 p.m. on Langside Street, where two officers with the major crimes unit were flagged down by a bystander while investigating another matter.

The witness described seeing two males wearing gloves and masks entering the backyard of a nearby residence.

Upon further investigation, the officers found one man riding a bicycle and another carrying a duffel bag and armed with what appeared to be a narrow-bladed sword, which turned out to be the shaft of a golf club.

Once they saw the police, both men fled the scene.

While chasing the man holding the golf club, the officers saw him pull a large kitchen knife from his waistband. He at first refused to drop either weapon, but eventually discarded them, both of which police later recovered.

After chasing him for a couple of blocks, police eventually caught and arrested the man on Young Street.

Inside the duffel bag, they found a number of break-in tools, including a hammer, wire cutters, a wrench, a screwdriver and a flashlight. Along with the discarded weapons, police also seized a balaclava.

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with possession of a weapon and possession of break-in instruments, as well as failure to comply with a recognizance.

