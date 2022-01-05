Manitoba chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa leaving role with Shared Health for U of M post

One of the most familiar faces of Manitoba's response to the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving her role for a new job.

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health, is taking a position with the University of Manitoba's Rady Faculty of Health Sciences as its vice-dean of education, a joint news release from the provincial health organization and the university said.

She will also serve as associate director of Ongomiizwin Health Services, an inter-professional health service agency led by a team of Indigenous and non-Indigenous health professionals housed at the university.

"Ms. Siragusa will play a key role in engaging and inspiring the next generation of learners and health-care workers, at a critical time for our health system," the Wednesday news release said.

"We look forward to the many opportunities for partnership that lie ahead and wish Ms. Siragusa our best wishes for a successful transition."

Her last day with Shared Health will be Jan. 28, and she's expected to start at the U of M the following week.

Siragusa has been with Shared Health since 2017.

During the pandemic, she became a household name to many in Manitoba after appearing alongside Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, in news conferences updating the public on the impact of the pandemic on the province's health-care system.

CBC News has reached out to Shared Health for comment.