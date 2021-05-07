Chief nursing officer to speak Friday about hospital capacity amid COVID-19 surge

The chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health will speak at Friday's COVID-19 briefing for the first time in months to give an update on how hospitals will address the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Lanette Siragusa and Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT. CBC will stream the conference on our website, Facebook, Twitter and Gem.

Hospitals have been forced to postpone some elective surgeries in order to increase capacity to care for a rise in COVID-19 cases needing hospitalization. Urgent and life-threatening surgeries will still be prioritized, a provincial spokesperson told CBC.

Manitoba public health officials reported 185 hospitalizations, including 52 intensive care unit patients, due to COVID-19 on Thursday. The highest number of total COVID-19 hospitalizations on record is 404, on Dec. 16, during the peak of the pandemic's second wave.

Pandemic modelling data obtained by CBC News suggests the province expects the number of COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units to exceed the peak of the pandemic's second wave by the end of the May long weekend, and the number could double again before summer.

Siragusa has not made an appearance at a COVID-19 briefing since Februrary. She spoke in court earlier this week, testifying at a court case launched by seven rural churches and three individuals who are challenging the public health restrictions imposed by the province of Manitoba in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin is testifying today.