2 women charged with 2nd-degree murder after Nunavut man's body found in garbage bin

Two women are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a garbage bin on Wednesday evening.

Police identified the man as John Oohoonni Kirkwa, 33, of Arviat, Nunavut.

Police arrested Roberta Ann Jessamine, 48, and Selena Dawn Cross, 46, late Thursday evening and charged them with second-degree murder, said a news release issued Friday.

Officers found Kirkwa's body after getting a call from a homeowner who found it in a trash bin in the back lane of Lansdowne Avenue near Main Street.

Both women are in police custody.

"We just really feel sorry for the family," Jeremy Penner told CBC News Thursday, after his wife made the discovery. "That's just a terrible, terrible fate."