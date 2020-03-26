Homicide investigation takes over Lansdowne Avenue back lane

A Lansdowne Avenue back lane near Main Street is blocked by police tape after a woman said she found a body in a garbage bin near her home.

A police spokesperson said dispatchers received a call at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday evening about something in the area. Officers were still there at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Jeremy Penner said his wife discovered a body Wednesday evening.

She was taking out the recycling and noticed a black garbage bin was in the way. When she tried to move it, it was very heavy, he said.

"Something told her to look inside," he said.

Jeremy Penner lives near the crime scene and says his wife discovered a body in a garbage bin Wednesday night and called police. (John Einarson/CBC)

There turned out to be a body in the bin, so she called 911, he said.

"We just really feel sorry for the family. That's just a terrible, terrible fate," he said.

A news conference about the homicide investigation is scheduled for noon. Police are expected to release more details at that time.