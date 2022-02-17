Landmark-based transport firm's owners paid workers to get vaccinated, fed up with vocal-minority protesters

As the protesters blocking the Emerson border began to disperse Wednesday afternoon, some of their fellow truckers said they'd remember the vocal minority in their industry having made "a lot of noise for nothing."

Plett Trucking has been transporting food across Canada and the U.S. since 1968. The Landmark-based company has more than 40 trucks.

"We try to put food on the table, that's our primary goal," said Tim Plett, who owns the company with his wife Jenny.

