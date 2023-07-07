Lack of political will a factor in decision against Manitoba landfill search for First Nations women: prof

The Manitoba government continues to face criticism over its decision this week not to search the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two First Nations women believed to be the victims of a serial killer, with one political studies professor saying it points to a lack of political will.

On Wednesday, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson told families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran the province would not provide support for a search of the private landfill, just north of Winnipeg, for the remains of the women. Police believe their remains were taken to Prairie Green last year.

That decision has now led to a blockade and closure of a different landfill at the south end of Winnipeg.

"The fight has just begun," Melissa Robinson, a cousin of Morgan Harris, said Thursday at a blockade set up outside the city-run Brady Road landfill.

"By her telling us 'no,' it makes us want it even more."

A report released earlier this year, which looked at the feasibility of a search at Prairie Green for the women's remains, suggested a successful search of the site is possible.

It would take up to three years and cost up to $184 million, the report said. It would also require examining 60,000 tonnes of material, including toxic waste, with no guarantee of finding their remains.

Stefanson cited safety concerns as the primary reason for declining to support the search.

"In the report itself, it identified that there are safety risks … we are very concerned about," she told reporters Thursday.

Her comments came after the province released a statement Wednesday afternoon, following its meeting with families, saying it "cannot knowingly risk Manitoba workers' health and safety for a search without a guarantee" of finding remains.

The feasibility report recommended a search include on-site hazardous materials teams to monitor air quality, act as safety officers and perform decontamination for workers.

Possible political fallout

Kathy Walker, a University of Saskatchewan assistant professor of political studies from Okanese First Nation, sees the province's reasoning as a red herring.

A lack of political will and public apathy are factors, she said.

Kathy Walker is an assistant professor in the department of political studies at the University of Saskatchewan. (Zoom)

"That's mainly driven by misrepresentations of Indigenous women and girls … that we're somehow inferior or deviant or that we somehow deserve the violence," said Walker.

Harris and Myran are two of the four Indigenous women police allege were killed by the same man.

Jeremy Skibicki is charged with first degree-murder in both Harris and Myran's deaths, as well as the deaths of of 24-year-old Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found found last year at the Brady Road landfill, and a fourth unidentified woman, whom community members have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.

Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe's remains have not been found.

Skibicki's trial is scheduled to begin in April 2024.

Left to right: Morgan Beatrice Harris, Marcedes Myran and Rebecca Contois. Winnipeg police have charged Jeremy Skibicki with first-degree murder in the deaths of all three women, as well as a fourth unidentified woman, whom community members have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service and Darryl Contois)

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont thinks the decision against a search of Prairie Green comes down to "indifference and cost."

"We have to recognize that this is a province that has a terrible record of treatment of First Nations," he said.

The Opposition NDP has yet to weigh in on the provincial government's decision, despite multiple requests for comment from CBC.

Paul Thomas, a University of Manitoba professor emeritus of political studies, said there are likely difficult discussions and decisions happening among Opposition leadership.

"They'll have to come out with a position and they'll have to shape their response in such a way that it doesn't cost them further public support" during an election year, he said.

Christopher Adams, a University of Manitoba adjunct professor in political studies, doesn't believe the province's decision will have a huge impact in the upcoming election for the Progressive Conservatives, whose support among Indigenous voters is typically low, he said.

"So in terms of this being an election year, I don't think there's a lot of fallout on this," said Adams.

However, "many in the non-Indigenous population are concerned about reconciliation and making sure that Indigenous issues are addressed," he said.

"So it could have some negative reverberations on the PCs in the coming Oct. 3 election."

The federal government has yet to say if it'll fund a search. A statement from a spokesperson for Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller said the proposal is still under review.