Manitoba justice minister doubles down on stance against searching landfill

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen offered sympathy, but no hope, on Thursday to families calling for the Manitoba government to search a landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations women.

"Every family would advocate for their family, and every family should advocate for their family, but the provincial government's responsibility is broader than that," said Goertzen, who is also attorney general.

"There's a number of different things at play [but] safety is paramount."

Premier Heather Stefanson said earlier this month that her government would not provide support to search the Prairie Green landfill in rural municipality of Rosser for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran.

Police believe their remains are located below the surface of the privately run landfill, and that they are two of four victims of an alleged serial killer.

The main entrance to Brady Road landfill was blocked for over a week in response to the provincial government's decision not to fund a search of the Prairie Green landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two First Nations women who police allege were killed by the same man. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The other two are Rebecca Contois and a woman whose identity is not known. She has been named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.

The partial remains of Contois were found at the City of Winnipeg's Brady Road landfill in June 2022. The location of Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe is not known.

Protesters blocked access to the Brady landfill after Stefanson said Manitoba wouldn't help fund a search. A court injunction ordered them to move last week, which they did after police arrived to clear them out this week.

Protesters have maintained a presence near the dump at a site they named Camp Morgan. They also established a new camp, called Camp Marcedes, next to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights at The Forks.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller has criticized Stefanson's decision, calling it "heartless" and saying the federal government wants to help but the province must take the lead.

Stefanson has said her decision is based on safety concerns associated with sifting through toxic materials, as outlined in a search feasibility report, although it said a search could be done at a cost of $184 million.

Goertzen on Thursday said he is often asked, "What if it was your family?"

"If it were my son, I would advocate for my son, [but] the provincial government has to consider all families. And it has to consider what the risk is for the families and for those who might be doing a search on an industrial landfill site," he said.

He also stressed his reluctance to jeopardize the court case being built against the alleged serial killer.

"[Manitoba Prosecution Services] has made the determination that they have the evidence that they need … to lay charges against an accused in this case. My concern, from the attorney-general perspective, is to also ensure we don't disrupt that, because justice also has to be served for families," he said.

"If there are things that are happening that can delay those cases, that can have an impact on justice."

A skid steer breaks down part of the blockade at the Brady Road Landfill on Tuesday. (Anne-Louise Michel/Radio-Canada)

It is government's responsibility to weigh all of that, Goertzen said, saying he is "entirely sympathetic" to those who want the search done.

"It's never an easy decision," he said, calling it particularly difficult "because you're dealing with families who are rightfully and understandably grieving and advocating for their loved ones, which all of us would do as family members."

Asked if he might consider a search once the court case has wrapped up and there's no worry about interfering with judicial proceedings, Goertzen said the safety concern still stands, and always will.

Other landfill searches have been done successfully in other parts of the country, so Goertzen was asked why a Prairie Green search would be considered more hazardous.

He referred again to the findings in the feasibility report.

"There are no guarantees for success but there are significant short- and long-term concerns and considerations on the health of those who would have to conduct that search," he said.

"It's an industrial waste site. That was cited in the report in several different places, in terms of that challenge and the harm that exists there."