Results of feasibility study into search of Manitoba landfill to be released Friday

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is set to release the results of a feasibility study into whether it's possible to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.

A news conference is scheduled at noon Friday to announce the completion of the study and share next steps.

Leadership from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and members of Long Plain First Nation, and family members of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran — three Indigenous women who are believed to have been murdered by the same man, Jeremy Skibicki — are expected to attend.

CBC News will livestream the news conference here starting at 12 p.m. CST.

Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder in those women's deaths and in the death of an unidentified woman who members of the Indigenous community have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.

Winnipeg police said in December they believed the remains of Harris and Myran are in the Prairie Green landfill, just north of Winnipeg. Still, they said it would be too difficult to search due to the passage of time and the volume of material dumped at the site.

Contois's partial remains were located in June at the Brady Road landfill in south Winnipeg. Police have said they don't know where Buffalo Woman's remains are.

That same month, the federal government announced funding for a feasibility study for a potential landfill search following public pressure to search the privately owned landfill for the remains of the two women.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson also pledged to fund for the study.

A landfill search committee was formed not long after, made up of First Nations leaders, family members, Winnipeg police, RCMP, the City of Winnipeg and the province, as well as elders and forensic experts.