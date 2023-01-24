No garbage dumped since June in area where Manitoba women's remains may be, AMC says

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

The group overseeing efforts to determine whether it's possible to recover the remains of two women from a landfill just north of Winnipeg says it's been told no garbage has been dumped in the targeted section of the facility since June.

Members of the landfill search feasibility study committee were told by the owner of the Prairie Green landfill in a meeting earlier this month that waste hasn't been dumped in the area of interest to Winnipeg police since June, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and the committee said in a news release on Tuesday.

The landfill search committee, which includes the AMC, came together last year after Winnipeg police said they would not search the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran because of the passage of time and the large volume of material that had been deposited at the site.

Police have said homicide investigators learned on June 20 that Harris's and Myran's remains had likely arrived at the Prairie Green landfill 34 days earlier, but they didn't make that information public until December.

Around 10,000 loads of debris and 1,500 tonnes of animal remains were deposited at the site during those 34 days, police said.

News that landfill operators stopped working in that area in June means there is less waste to remove for a proper search if it is determined to be feasible, the AMC news release said.

The landfill search committee has submitted a proposal to the federal government to fund a study to search the landfill and anticipates completing the study by the end of March, the release said.

Police have charged Jeremy Skibicki with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, Myran, Rebecca Contois and an unidentified woman whom Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.

Contois's partial remains were found in June at a different landfill on Brady Road in Winnipeg.

The committee is pursuing requests to search both landfills, but is currently focusing on Prairie Green.

Support is available for anyone affected by details of these cases. If you require support, you can contact Ka Ni Kanichihk's Medicine Bear Counselling, Support and Elder Services at 204-594-6500, ext. 102 or 104, (within Winnipeg) or 1-888-953-5264 (outside Winnipeg).

Support is also available via Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Liaison unit at 1-800-442-0488 or 204-677-1648.