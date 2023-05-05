Feasibility study into search of Manitoba landfill for women's remains done, being reviewed: minister

The federal minister responsible for Crown-Indigenous relations says a study has been completed into whether it's possible for a Winnipeg-area landfill to be searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.

Marc Miller's office did not release any details from the feasibility study and said in a Thursday statement that it's being reviewed.

Ottawa provided $500,000 to the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to study a search at the Prairie Green landfill, just north of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police said in December that they believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are in that landfill.

But they said that it would be too difficult to search due to the passage of time and a large volume of material deposited at the site.

Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki faces charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of the two women, as well as in the killings of Rebecca Contois and a fourth unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.

The partial remains of Contois were found last June in the Brady Road landfill in south Winnipeg.

"We are also working with Indigenous leaders and organizations, provincial and territorial governments; and policing partners, to offer support and healing services to families and communities during this difficult time," Miller's office said Thursday.

"We would like to thank the families, community leadership, and AMC for their work, done in a culturally sensitive and trauma-informed manner — and keeping at heart the families, survivors, and communities."