PC leadership hopeful Glover says comments on vaccination, pregnancy taken out of context following criticism

Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont has condemned Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Shelly Glover for making comments about COVID-19 vaccination he describes as "so dangerous they ought to be disqualifying."

Glover, however, claims her comments were taken out of context from an interview she granted before the province finalized its plans to require health-care workers to get vaccinated or face frequent testing.

Lamont took aim Friday at the potential party leader — one of two women who could be Manitoba's next premier — after the French-language Winnipeg newspaper La Liberté quoted Glover saying a doctors told a pregnant nurse not to get vaccinated.

In a story published Oct. 6, Glover expressed concern about Manitoba's requirement for front-line health-care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face frequent testing.

"I don't think we should take [medical professionals] away from their jobs," La Liberté quoted her as saying, in French.

"Let me give you the example of a nurse who is pregnant. Her doctor told her that she should not take a vaccine because she can have complications with her baby. She's a nurse who worked hard during the pandemic and then now they say to her: listen, are you taking the vaccine or we're going to test you three times a week."

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of Manitoba's vaccine implementation team, has stated the risks posed by COVID-19 infection far outweigh the risks associated with vaccination.

On Friday, Glover said she was speaking about a specific nurse with an autoimmune condition and does not advise pregnant women to avoid vaccination.

Glover said she made her comments to La Liberté on Sept. 14, before she fully supported the province's plan to require the vaccination or testing of health-care workers.

While Glover initially opposed that plan at her campaign launch on Sept. 10, she shifted her position on Sept. 24, when the province announced health-care would get rapid tests that provide results in 15 minutes, not PCR tests that take more than a day to provide results.

Glover's statement came after Lamont raised her comments following Friday's question period at the Manitoba Legislature.

"This is the kind of irresponsible, uninformed, reckless statement that put lives at risk," Lamont said. "Pregnant women are at higher risk of severe complications if they get COVID, and the medical advice is that they should get vaccinated."

Glover said Lamont has been misled about her positions.

In a statement, rival leadership candidate Heather Stefanson's campaign said the Tuxedo MLA "has listened to medical professionals since Day 1, and will continue to base health policy around science."

Progressive Conservative voters will choose either Glover, a former Conservative member of Parliament, or Stefanson as their new party leader on Oct. 30, following the resignation of former premier Brian Pallister.

The successful candidate will succeed interim Premier Kelvin Goertzen.