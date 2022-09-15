Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Fire traps miners underground for hours in Snow Lake, Man.

Miners working at a northern Manitoba mine were trapped underground for hours Wednesday due to a fire.

Hudbay says all staff accounted for, in process of being transported to surface

Bryce Hoye · CBC News ·
A photo of the hoist room inside the Hudbay Lalor mine in Snow Lake. The company says rescue crews were sent underground after a fire on Wednesday. (Hudbay Minerals)

Miners working at a northern Manitoba mine were trapped underground for hours Wednesday due to a fire.

A piece of equipment caught fire underground at the Lalor Mine in Snow Lake, Man., on Wednesday, according to a statement from Hudbay Wednesday night shortly before 11 p.m.

The company said the fire has been extinguished, and that all workers are accounted for and in the process of being transported to the surface. Hudbay said it expects all employees will be out of the mine by midnight.

"Our mine safety protocols were quickly activated and our mine rescue teams responded in a timely manner to remedy the situation," the company said in a statement. "We expect normal operations to resume within 24 hours."

Snow Lake Mayor Peter Roberts said miners were stuck in a fire refuge station underground for hours.

"It didn't sound urgent when I was last updated, that was about three hours ago," he told CBC News shortly before 9 p.m. 

He said he doesn't know how many workers were trapped, though Roberts said he knows some personally.

David Fenster said he received a text from a friend who works in the mine saying he and his co-workers were trapped underground at a rescue station since around noon.

"He's texting me how they're all freaking out," Fenster told CBC News shortly before 9 p.m.

Snow Lake is 118 kilometres east of Flin Flon, Man., and 589 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bryce Hoye

Journalist

Bryce Hoye is a multi-platform Manitoba journalist covering news, science, justice, health, 2SLGBTQ issues and other community stories. He has a background in wildlife biology and occasionally works for CBC's Quirks & Quarks and Front Burner. He won a national Radio Television Digital News Association award for a 2017 feature on the history of the fur trade. He is also Prairie rep for outCBC.

With files from Erin Brohman and Riley Laychuk

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now