Wind warning issued for parts of Lake Manitoba, Lake Winnipeg on Monday

Provincial officials are warning of the potential for rapid rises on parts of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg due to forecasted wind gusts starting Monday morning.

High northwest winds gusting up to 70 km/h could raise water levels by five feet or more along Lake Manitoba's south basin, the province said in a Sunday news release.

Shorelines near the towns of Gimli and Victoria Beach on the west and east sides of Lake Winnipeg may also be affected.

The province is asking property owners and residents to take precautions.

High winds are expected to continue into early Tuesday, the province said.

