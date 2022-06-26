Communities along Lake Winnipeg underwater and scrambling after strong rain, wind batters shoreline

Communities along the western shores of Lake Winnipeg are scrambling to protect their homes and livelihoods after a rainy and windy weekend caused at least two commercial boats to sink and some people to leave their homes.

In one harbour near Hecla, debris littered the docks and water, said Doug Johnson, the president of the harbour authority at Gull Harbour.

One fisherman had two commercial boats sink, he said. The fisherman is waiting until the water calms down to pull them out.

"There's probably over a good foot of water on top of the dock, if not more. We had whitecaps breaking over top of the dock last night," Johnson said.

"There's 20 commercial fisherman boats parked there right now. They stay and held overnight, we're lucky they didn't break off or anything."

The dock in Gull Harbour is seen underwater early Sunday morning after a weekend of heavy rains and strong winds. The president of the harbour authority says two commercial fishing boats have sunk. (Submitted by Doug Johnson)

Further south in Gimli, harbour master Trevor Cowie said the main dock is staying strong, but Fishermans' Pier is under water.

"I've been boating here 22 years and I've never seen it this high. And people have told me that they haven't seen it this high since 1967," he said.

Just outside of Gimli on Willow Island, longtime resident Judith Arnason says the wind caused big waves to form on the island that's connected to the mainland by a causeway, which is now closed.

"As I saw the water rising, I said to my daughter, 'We got to get out of here,'" she said.

Debris and water closes in on a person's deck on Willow Island, just outside of Gimli, Man. (Submitted by Vincent Arnason)

Arnason is frustrated with the guidance she was given by the province's emergency measures organization and the lack of notice she was given.

"I asked them if we should go, and he said, 'Well, you make your own decision.' Make your own decision? I'm an old lady! What the hell? ... Should I made a decision to sit and drowned?"

CBC News has asked the province for comment but a spokesperson didn't immediately respond.

Arnason is worried for the vulnerable people who live on the island, which she's called home for 25 years.

"There's lots of people out there who are single ladies whose husbands have died. I don't know how they are. Nobody comes to check to see if you're okay."

Parts of Gimli are underwater on Sunday after a weekend of heavy rains and strong winds. Lake Winnipeg is so full it's difficult to pump back water into it. (Submitted by Pat Morrow)

Lynn Greenberg, the mayor for the RM of Gimli, says wind is making everything more challenging, especially because Lake Winnipeg is now 218.5 metres (717 feet) above sea level, which is two feet above the top of the recommended operating range.

"If the wind comes up, a northeast wind, it just blows the water into people's properties and the drain's not working because the lake itself is so high," he said.

Greenberg says public works employees have been out since 5 a.m. trying to protect homes and businesses.

"We've got a tractor pump working now to pump the water back over into the lake. We'll make a dam there of big sandbags and pump the water back over," he said.

Greenberg says it's been the worst term he's spent on council.

"With the COVID and all these weather problems with the excess snow and and the bad spring we had. Actually, I don't think we had a spring. We went from winter to now, to be honest," he said.

"We're fortunate that we have a good public works crew and emergency measures response helps out and we have to do the best we can do to alleviate the problems."