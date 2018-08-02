Ottawa to provide $3.8M in funding to groups protecting Lake Winnipeg

The federal government will spend $3.8 million on groups working to protect Lake Winnipeg over the next four years.

The funding will go to 23 projects as part of the Lake Winnipeg Basin Program, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna announced on Thursday in Gimli, Man.

The goal of the spending is to reduce pollution into the lake to ensure it stays healthy for swimming, boating and fishing, McKenna said.

"Our goal is to reduce the nutrients, the phosphorus, that enters the lake," she said.

"We of course want to increase engagement and collaboration with Indigenous peoples, and we want to engage stakeholders, we want to engage local organizations but we also want to engage the people of Manitoba, the people who care greatly about Lake Winnipeg."

Groups receiving funding include the Manitoba Habitat Heritage Corporation — which will receive $400,000 over two years "to restore 60 hectares of drained wetlands and protect 660 hectares of intact wetlands" — and the Lake Winnipeg Foundation, which will get $260,000 over four years for a project engaging citizen scientists to collect and share multi-year phosphorus data.

McKenna said Lake Winnipeg is a crucial resource for Manitoba, but the lake is ailing.

"We have a real problem here," she said. "Lake Winnipeg threats range from toxic contaminants … to climate change."

She said she'd had a "great meeting" with Manitoba sustainable development minister Rochelle Squires prior to making the announcement publicly.

"We're working very collaboratively with the government of Manitoba to do projects like this, to protect Lake Winnipeg and the watershed," she said.

A spokesperson for Squires said the meeting Thursday was productive.

"A variety of topics were discussed, including reductions on the use of plastics," he wrote in an email.

Minister praises Manitoba cap-and-trade plan

At the announcement, McKenna praised the province's recently-unveiled cap-and-trade style carbon tax for the province's biggest greenhouse gas emitters.

The plan is part of the province's "made in Manitoba" climate plan, which will see most Manitobans pay $25 per tonne of carbon emissions — going against the federal plan to bring the price up to $50 per tonne by 2022.

The federal government has previously said it would impose its own tax on the province by using "backstop" measures if the Manitoba version doesn't rise to meet the federal tax.

On Thursday, McKenna said she was pleased to see the province's cap-and-trade plan.

"Clearly climate action is a priority for both our governments and it's really great to see the government of Manitoba really stepping up, understanding that there's an opportunity to tackle climate change, at the same time saving folks money when they're more energy efficient and doing right by our kids."

She said Canadians want to see their governments working together, and she sees "opportunities" to do that with Manitoba in the future.

"I'm not announcing anything today, but I think there's some opportunities to work with Minister Squires but also to work with communities, Indigenous peoples to protect more nature," she said.

"And a top priority for both of us is tackling plastic pollution. So I think there's some real opportunities to work together on these issues."