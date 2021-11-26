Ottawa rapped for dropping ball on Lake Winnipeg

Lake Winnipeg's damaging algae blooms will only get worse if the federal government doesn't get its act together, an auditor reported Thursday.

"There needs to be an increased level of co-operation, with a focus on the actual outcomes in the water," environment commissioner Jerry DeMarco told the Free Press.

"Otherwise, we can continue going from decade to decade, and having meetings… but if the water quality isn't getting any better, that is what really matters."

