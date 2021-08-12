Governments sign new agreement to protect Lake Winnipeg

The federal and Manitoba governments inked a new 10-year agreement on Thursday committing to work together in support of the ecosystem health and water quality of Lake Winnipeg.

The memorandum of understanding between the two governments aims to find ways to collaborate on solutions to the various challenges facing Canada's sixth-largest freshwater basin, including ways of cutting down on nutrient loading that contributes to toxic blue-green algal blooms most summers.

The federal government also announced $519,000 in funding for 10 projects through Environment and Climate Change Canada's Lake Winnipeg Basin Program.

That includes $25,000 earmarked for the Northeast Red Watershed District, which will put the money toward creek-bank stabilization and the creation of a water retention site meant to help reduce erosion and stop excess nutrients from flowing into waterways connected to the lake, according to a news release.

"Over the last several decades water quality in Lake Winnipeg has deteriorated," Parliamentary Secretary Terry Duguid said. "With climate change, it could become much, much worse."

Duguid said through the MOU, both levels of government will work with Indigenous groups to advance reconciliation priorities related to water quality.

In addition to Lake Winnipeg's ongoing algae woes, produced when nitrogen and phosphorus leach in primarily from agricultural operations, the basin has faced challenges from invasive zebra mussels in recent years.

Carp, another invasive species, have long been a source of ecological disruption in the lake as well.

The ongoing natural disturbances to the lake have long-term implications on tourism, commercial fishing and various other lakeside communities and businesses.

"Lake Winnipeg has a central place in the hearts and minds of many Manitobans," Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler said Thursday.

"By working together, we have many years to be able to meet the challenge of protecting Lake Winnipeg and ensuring that it remains one of Canada's great lakes."