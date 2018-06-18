$540 million promised for permanent channels to deal with Lake Manitoba, Lake St. Martin flooding

The federal and provincial governments will spend more than $500 million to build two flood mitigation channels at Lake St. Martin and Lake Manitoba that have been years in the making.

The governments will announce the funding arrangement Monday morning at a news conference in St. Laurent.

A government source said the federal government will commit $247.5 million for the outlet channels and the province will provide $292.5 million. The cost of the project is $540 million.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fast-track approval for the projects earlier this year, calling the channels emergency projects that need federal approval quickly.

Homes and cottages on the south basin were flooded when Lake Manitoba reached a record high level in 2011, devastating communities and homes and prompting emergency evacuations, some of them lasting a half-dozen years.

A provincial map shows the planned Lake St. Martin and Lake Manitoba channels. (Province of Manitoba)

The disaster, which became one of the most widespread flooding events in the province's history, has cost governments hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation.

Some flood evacuees were only able to return to their homes last year after living in Winnipeg for years.

The flooding on Lake Manitoba was caused in part by use of the Portage Diversion, which sent water from the Assiniboine River north to the lake to prevent flooding downstream from Portage la Prairie, including in Winnipeg.

The high lake levels prompted the province to increase flows through the Fairford River Water Control Structure into Lake St. Martin, worsening conditions in the already flood-prone area. To relieve flooding there, an emergency channel was cut in summer 2011 from the northeast end of Lake St. Martin to the lower Dauphin River (which flows north to Lake Winnipeg).

The province wants to build permanent structures to prevent further damage in future major flood events, including a permanent channel from Lake St. Martin to the Dauphin River. The province announced plans in 2013 to expand and make permanent the Lake St. Martin channel and create a new outlet for Lake Manitoba that would flow to Lake St. Martin.

The new Lake Manitoba outlet channel will have a capacity of 7,500 cubic feet per second and the Lake St. Martin channel will carry approximately 11,500 cfs at capacity.

Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr, Manitoba's senior member of the government, will attend the news conference on behalf Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi.

The project will be the first funded by Ottawa's recently launched Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund — a 10-year, $2-billion national program aimed at blunting the effect of natural disasters linked to climate change.