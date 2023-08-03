Man, 43, killed after being hit by car in Lake St. Martin First Nation: Manitoba RCMP

A 43-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car in Lake St. Martin First Nation early Wednesday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

The vehicle-pedestrian collision happened on Memorial Crescent at around 12:20 a.m., police said in a Thursday news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the vehicle was found a short distance away in a ditch.

The driver was later identified as a 39-year-old woman from the community. She was found at a nearby residence and taken to hospital for an unrelated medical matter, police said.

RCMP are investigating the incident as a hit and run, but no arrests have been made at this time, an RCMP spokesperson told CBC on Thursday.

Lake St. Martin First Nation is in Manitoba's Interlake region, about 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.